Comings and Goings

Coming Soon

Up on Knox

3230 Knox St.

What’s on Knox? Up on Knox, a new restaurant coming in September, to be exact. Up on Knox will replace the Chili’s that resided at this location for 22 years. Le Bilboquet owner Stephan Courseau and the husband-wife chef duo from Lark on the Park, Dennis Kelley and Melody Bishop, are aiming to create a low-key but excellent restaurant.

Shake Shack

6025 Royal Lane, Preston Royal Village

Apparently convinced that Dallas has yet to reach maximum burger capacity, New York-based Shake Shack will open a Preston Hollow location in August next to Ken’s Man’s Shop in the Preston Royal Village shopping center. It will be the chain’s third area outpost.

Now Open

Miron Crosby

25 Highland Park Village, Suite 201

Sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means announced the opening of their new store, Miron Crosby. According to them, the bespoke boot brand was inspired by their experiences growing up on a West Texas cattle ranch. It will feature artisanal boots made by Rios of Mercedes – a company that just happens to be run by the sisters’ cousins.

Hudson House

4448 Lovers Lane

East Hampton Sandwich Co. founder Hunter Pond is branching out from the sandwich scene with a recently opened restaurant in University Park. Pond aims for the feel and fare similar to the cozy neighborhood spots found in New York’s boroughs. Hudson House is located on Lovers Lane near Dallas North Tollway, not far from where Pond grew up. This new neighborhood restaurant features classic American dishes and seafood.

Temporarily Moving

William Noble

100 Highland Park Village Suite 370

William Noble, Highland Park Village’s estate jewelry destination, has moved to a storefront located next to Ralph Lauren while its new showroom is revamped. The showroom was previously located on the third floor of the Highland Park Village tower, but will reopen on the second floor in mid-2018. The third floor of the tower will be remodeled and expanded to make way for a private club with a rooftop terrace.

New in the Kitchen

Lark on the Park

2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway

Lark on the Park named Ryan Barnett its new executive chef. A graduate of Colorado Mountain College, he most recently worked as a sous chef at The Adolphus Hotel.

“We are very excited to have Chef Ryan in the kitchen at Lark on the Park,” co-owner Shannon Wynne said. “He has the pedigree, and we think he can run.”

Compiled by Joshua Baethge and Hannah Kirkpatrick