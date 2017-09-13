Comings and Goings

COMING SOON

Asian Mint

Inwood Village

Inwood Village will be minted this fall with a popular North Dallas Asian-fusion restaurant. Asian Mint, already on Forest Lane and Oak Lawn Avenue, will open its third location in the Inwood Village space previously occupied by Café Istanbul. Since first opening on Forest Lane in 2005, founder Nikky Phinyawatana’s New Bangkok-style cuisine has garnered multiple awards and a large following.

NOW OPEN

Interabang Books

10720 Preston Road

Independent bookstore Interabang Books opened in July in 5,000 square feet at the southeast corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane. Owners Jeremy Ellis, Nancy Perot, and Lori Feathers hope to fill a void in Dallas’ literary scene. Their flexible layout supports a lively event calendar of book signings, story times, and other weekly programs. The seemingly made-up name is actually an old printmaker’s term referring to a punctuation mark that combines a question mark and exclamation point in a single symbol.

HarborChase of Park Cities Sales Gallery

5960 Sherry Lane

Visit the sales gallery to learn more about the new assisted living and memory care community set to open this winter. HarborChase will feature 105 assisted living and 29 memory care units. The luxury retirement community will include amenities such as restaurant-style dining rooms, chauffeured transportation, a salon and spa, 24-hour staff, and multiple recreational rooms and programs.

B-Lashed Bridal & Beauty Bar

12835 Preston Road

Since starting out in a rented suite at the Salons of Preston Valley, B-Lashed Beauty & Bridal Bar owner Bebe Tran’s business has expanded into its own storefront. Her bigger location in Preston Valley Plaza can accommodate more clients and large parties. Her specialty salon focuses on lash extensions, lash lift and tint, microblading, semi-permanent makeup, and makeup application.

CLOSED

Win Lee Salon

After 55 years, the Win Lee Salon on Preston Road closed its doors in August. Owner Linda Muller decided it was time to retire because business at the salon has declined. A staple in the community since the 1960s, the Win Lee Salon served many chairs of the Crystal Charity Ball and was a popular salon for Park Cities women.

Camille’s Creations

The closing of Camille’s Creations storefront on Lovers Lane does not signify the end of Camille Murphey’s custom keepsakes. After 35 years in business, she is going home to run her business online. Stay connected with Camille at 214-750-0073; camillescreationsinc.com; and Etsy Shop at CamillesCreationsDFW.

Compiled by Hannah Kirkpatrick