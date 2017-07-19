Medical City Celebrates Construction Milestone

On Tuesday, Medical City Dallas celebrated the end of structural phase construction on the new Women’s Hospital. Physicians, staff, community members and other VIPs event gathered for a ceremonial hoisting of the final beam.

The $125 million Women’s Hospital will add five floors to the top of Care Tower D and feature 222 private patient rooms, 24 modern labor and delivery rooms, four new C-section operating rooms, 84 Level IV (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) rooms, women’s VIP suites, medical/surgical rooms, and additional physician office space.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2018.