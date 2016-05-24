PH Attorney Dies in Suspicious Fire

Preston Hollow lawyer Ira Tobolowsky, 68, was found dead after a suspicious house fire at his home in the 7400 block of Kenshire Lane on Friday, May 13.

The fire is still under investigation by Dallas police homicide detectives and Dallas Fire-Rescue arson detectives, according to NBC-5. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC that it may take weeks to conclusively determine cause of death.

The weekend following the fire, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolled the home of Judge Eric V. Moyé, who’d been presiding over a civil case Tobolowsky was involved in, according to The Dallas Morning News. The judge later recused himself from the case.

The DMN and NBC sat down with Tobolowsky’s three sons on Friday, May 20. The brothers shared their memories of him and asked that anyone who knows anything come forward. You can read his obituary here.