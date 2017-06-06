1,300 Meet President Bush at Book Signing

Former President George W. Bush signed copies of his new book, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, during a ticketed event June 5 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

For the sold-out event, 1,300 paid $45 each to get a signed copy of the book, meet the president, and view an accompany exhibit. The hardcover normally retails for $35, $250 or more for signed copies.

Portraits of Courage brings together 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel mural painted by Bush of 98 service members and veterans w

ho have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the president has come to know personally since leaving office. Each portrait is accompanied by the inspiring story of the warrior depicted, written by President Bush.

The paintings are displayed in the Bush Center’s current special exhibit, which runs through October 1.

President Bush is donating 100 percent of his profits from the book to the Bush Center, whose Military Service Initiative works to ensure that post-9/11 veterans and their families make successful transitions to civilian life with a focus on gaining meaningful employment and overcoming the invisible wounds of war.

About the George W. Bush Presidential Center

Rooted in the guiding principles of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, the George W. Bush Presidential Center engages communities in the United States and around the world by developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action to solve today’s most pressing challenges. The work is achieved through three Impact Centers – Domestic Excellence, Global Leadership, and our Engagement Agenda. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, which is operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, and the George W. Bush Institute, the non-partisan, public-policy arm of the Bush Center. The Bush Center is located on the campus of SMU in Dallas, Texas, and also includes a 15-acre park; Café 43, a full-service restaurant; and a Museum Store.