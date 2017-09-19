Autumn Arrives at the Dallas Arboretum

From Sept. 23 to Nov. 22, celebrate fall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s annual fall festival: Autumn at the Arboretum. This year’s display highlights The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

For the 12th year, Autumn at the Arboretum includes the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, which features pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash, along with hay bales and cornstalks.

Themed “Pumpkins, Squash and Gourds, Oh My!”, Pumpkin Village takes each visitor on a trip of highlights from the book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Guests can travel through the Pumpkin Village on an actual yellow-brick road, spiraling through Pecan Grove with stops at each major occurrence in the story of Dorothy and her adventures in the Land of Oz.

“Our visitors are going to love The Wonderful Wizard of Oz theme at the Pumpkin Village because many know this story,” said Dave Forehand, vice president of gardens for the Dallas Arboretum. “Our 50-member horticulture team goes to great lengths to create that wow factor.”

The display was made possible by Rogers-O’Brien Construction.