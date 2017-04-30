Can Do! Luncheon Honors Dallas Philanthropists

Within some Dallas communities, there seems to be a whole separate world dedicated to philanthropy. While countless residents devote their time and money to help those in need, some stand out from the rest.

The Wilkinson Center will recognize some of those people with awards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 9 at the fifth annual Can Do! Luncheon at the Dallas Country Club. The recipients of this year’s Can Do Awards will be The Real Estate Council, Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, and Monique Weber. Beth Thoele is chairing this year’s luncheon.

The Wilkinson Center is an organization dedicated to helping Dallas families find pathways out of poverty.

