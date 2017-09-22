CARE Breakfast Announces Guest Speakers

CARE (Chemical Awareness, Resources, and Education) has announced that actress Mackenzie Phillips and Brad Lamm, founder of Breathe Life Healing Center, will be the keynote speakers at this year’s breakfast.

The 33rd annual CARE Breakfast will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Dallas Country Club, 4155 Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are now on sale.

Mackenzie Phillips is best known for her roles in American Graffiti and as rebellious teenager Julie Mora Cooper Horvath on the sitcom One Day at a Time. Her story, like addiction, isn’t pretty or scrubbed clean of the brokenness or the wreckage, event planners said about the speaker. Her powerful message contrasts the despair of addiction with the hope of recovery. Her current vocation as a substance abuse and addiction counselor with Breathe Life Healing Center in New York, as well as an author, is part of that message.

Brad Lamm is a well-known speaker and author who has produced programs on addiction for Oprah and Dr. Oz.

“CARE’S mission in the community is essential to families, individuals and our children in addressing the challenges and heartbreak of addiction and substance abuse, and providing solutions,” CARE board president Kate Cavanaugh said. “This year’s breakfast speakers share both the darkness of addiction and the hope of recovery, a message of encouragement we hope will help those affected by addictions, seek help, hope, and recovery.”

The Annual CARE Breakfast supports the non-profit’s mission to respond to the increasing concerns and challenges associated with alcohol and drug abuse in our community. CARE serves more than 200,000 families each year through its programs and services.

Tickets and table sponsorships for the breakfast are available at care-dallas.org. Prices range from $600 for two individual tickets with patron seating to $15,000 for a premier patron table for 24, which includes access to a VIP reception with featured guests, company branding on CARE website with link and recognition in programming and event marketing.

Bank of Texas is the presenting sponsor of the event.

Lindsay and George Billingsley are the honorary chairs and Charles Carneal is the Margaret Sharpe Award Honoree.