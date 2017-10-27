Community Leaders Under 40 Honored for Making Impact

Five civic and business leaders under age 40 have been selected as finalists for the annual Good Works Under 40 (GWU40) awards program.

The program shines a spotlight on up-and-coming leaders working to improve the future of Dallas, and who inspire their peers to make a difference. The winner will receive a $10,000 check to donate to a charity of choice.

“Each of this year’s five finalists is truly making a difference in the lives of our community,” said Mary Jalonick, president and CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “Dallas is very fortunate to have committed, skilled, and passionate volunteers invested in our future well being.”

For the first time in the award’s eight-year history, the public will be allowed to honor a finalist with the People’s Choice Award. Vote for the People’s Choice Award at http://po.st/VoteGWU40.

The GWU40 winner will be announced on Nov. 8 at a reception at Café Momentum. In addition to the winner’s prize, the four remaining finalists will receive $3,500 each for their respective charity.

2017 finalists: