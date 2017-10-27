Community Leaders Under 40 Honored for Making Impact

Five civic and business leaders under age 40 have been selected as finalists for the annual Good Works Under 40 (GWU40) awards program.
The program shines a spotlight on up-and-coming leaders working to improve the future of Dallas, and who inspire their peers to make a difference. The winner will receive a $10,000 check to donate to a charity of choice.
“Each of this year’s five finalists is truly making a difference in the lives of our community,” said Mary Jalonick, president and CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “Dallas is very fortunate to have committed, skilled, and passionate volunteers invested in our future well being.”
For the first time in the award’s eight-year history, the public will be allowed to honor a finalist with the People’s Choice Award. Vote for the People’s Choice Award at http://po.st/VoteGWU40.
The GWU40 winner will be announced on Nov. 8 at a reception at Café Momentum. In addition to the winner’s prize, the four remaining finalists will receive $3,500 each for their respective charity.
2017 finalists:
- Stephanie Giddens, president and founder of Vickery Trading Company, takes on the current global refugee crisis by renewing hope for refugee women in Dallas. Vickery Trading Company is a nonprofit social business that produces high-quality products handmade by refugee women. The company’s unique business model focuses on empowering women through job and life skills training that equips them for further employment or education.
- Lana Harder, associate professor with joint faculty appointments in psychiatry and neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, has been a volunteer for Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) since 2009. In her volunteer role, Harder visits abused and neglected children, serves as a supportive adult figure, and helps children reach a safe, permanent home. Harder also serves on the Dallas CASA Executive Committee and provides continuing education to CASA volunteers.
- Dominic Lacy, senior manager at Accenture Strategy, is the first deaf board president of Deaf Action Center. A board member for over 10 years, Lacy has guided the board of directors and staff through a complete redevelopment of facilities that will offer low-income housing and a modern center to serve its clients.
- Robert Taylor, asset manager at Thackeray Partners, is the founder and director of The Educator Collective, a nonprofit that exists to empower beginning teachers in DISD to build lasting careers in public education. Taylor also serves on the board of directors for the Trinity Christian Academy Alumni Association and the West Dallas Community School Young Professionals.
- Elizabeth Viney, attorney, uses her legal talents and faith to help her community as a volunteer with Advocates for Community Transformation, a revolutionary model of ministry that deploys pro bono attorneys to empower inner-city residents to fight crime in their communities. Since 2013, Viney has dedicated more than 400 hours to help shut down drug houses.