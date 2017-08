Dallas Pets Alive! was recently awarded $5,000 as a runner-up of Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation’s first-ever Innovation Showdown contest. The nonprofit was one of 200 proposals designed to reshape the landscape of animal welfare and save animal lives.

The funds will be used for the development of an innovative adoption center in hopes of elevating adoption as the leading method of finding a new furry family member in Dallas.

