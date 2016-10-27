Dallas Police Release Affidavit, Warrant Regarding Tobolowsky Murder

A newly released affidavit from Dallas Police reports police suspect someone may have drilled holes in Ira Tobolowsky’s fence to spy on him. According to the document, these holes “gave a clear hidden view from the alley.” Detectives later seized a drill and drill bits from an undisclosed apartment as part of the investigation.

The 68-year-old Tobolowsky died in a May 13 fire at his North Dallas Home. The Dallas County Medical Examiners Office later concluded Tobolowsky was murdered because he had suffered blunt force injuries as well as burns and smoke inhalation.

According to the affidavit, police sized plastic gas cans, pipes, and a propane tank and torches from the scene as part of their investigation.