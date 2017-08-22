Dallas Women’s Foundation Announces New Board Chair, Members

Dallas Women’s Foundation has named Caren K. Lock as its 2017-19 board chair. She succeeds 2015-17 chair Ellenore Knight Baker.

Previously, Lock served on the Foundation’s executive committee and chaired the advocacy committee. She is also a founding member of The Orchid Giving Circle at Dallas Women’s Foundation, a group of Asian women pooling resources to provide community grants that support social change and services for North Texas Asians.

“We so appreciate Ellenore’s leadership as board chair. She is a dedicated advocate for our mission, and her passion and enthusiasm are contagious. We’re grateful that Caren brings her formidable talents and deep commitment to continue moving us forward toward our ambitious goals,” said Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Foundation president and CEO. “We are also very pleased to welcome our new board members who bring a wealth of talents and experience that will contribute greatly to this exciting time in our history.”

The Foundation announced new 2017-20 board members:

Bonner Allen, community volunteer;

Bonnie Clinton, general manager, team member services and indirect procurement, CPO, Toyota;

Teresa Giltner, member, Dykema Cox Smith;

Keri Kaiser, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Children’s Health;

Laura Nieto, director, community affairs & grassroots, Southwest Airlines;

Carrie Freeman Parsons, vice chair, The Freeman Company;

Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, executive director, Phillips Foundation;

Priya Bhola Rathod, agency account manager, Indeed;

Diane Reeves, creative director, Love Peace and Stones;

Zeenat Sidi, senior vice president, Capital One;

Karen Simon, vice chairman, Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co.;

Shawna Wilson, vice president, sales, Frito-Lay.

For a complete board list, visit https://www.dallaswomensfdn.org/2016/why-us/board.

During Baker’s tenure as chair, Dallas Women’s Foundation made great strides in its Unlocking Leadership Campaign to raise $50 million to improve the future of North Texas by investing in the economic security and leadership potential of women and girls.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the total raised to date is $37.7 million,” Dawson Thompson added. “Under Caren’s leadership, we will be working hard to complete the campaign, and ask everyone who supports our mission to consider giving a gift to help achieve our goals of ensuring equity for women and girls.”

More about Caren Lock

Lock is the regional vice president and associate general counsel of TIAA-CREF, a $523 billion full-service financial services group of companies dedicated to helping those in the academic, medical, cultural, and research fields. In her role, she is the primary interface for the company on all legislative, executive, administrative, and regulatory matters in the southwest region. She also directs all legislative lobbying and regulatory advocacy in her states. At the company, Lock is active in gender and racial diversity initiatives, and was the former corporate co-chair of the Women’s Employee Resource Group.

Prior to joining TIAA-CREF, Lock was general counsel with a consumer financial company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Previously, she spent more than a decade litigating complex business matters, including copyright and trademark infringement, employment discrimination, shareholder and partnership disputes, aviation, and toxic tort.

She is a member of The Dallas Assembly and advisory board member of CNM Connect in Dallas. She is a member of the Founders Board of the University of North Texas School of Law, and she served on the Boards of the Dallas Bar Association, State of Texas Asian Pacific Interest Section, and was president and former board member of the Dallas Asian American Bar Association. From 2006-13, she served on the Texas State Bar Grievance Panel and was chair of her panel.

For those interested in donating to the campaign, contact Shawn Wills, Dallas Women’s Foundation senior vice president of development, at [email protected] or 214-525-5318.