DISD Collecting School Items for Students Displaced by Hurricane Harvey

To expand its help for Hurricane Harvey victims, Dallas ISD is collecting uniforms, school supplies, and backpack donations for students of all ages expected to enroll in district schools.

“Our hearts go out to all the people in the Gulf Coast region who are impacted by this disaster,” said Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “When you see the startling images captured in the news, it’s hard to comprehend the devastation. Dallas ISD is committed to doing everything possible to lend a hand during this critical time, including providing clothing and supplies, and enrolling students here for as long as needed.”

Items to donate:

White collared shirts

Khaki pants

Brown or black belts

Backpacks

School supplies for grades K to 12

Donations can be dropped off at the DISD Education Center, located at 9400 N. Central Expressway through Sept. 8, excluding Labor Day. Drop-off hours are between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals may drop off all items on the first floor, inside the café adjacent to the main lobby. A website has also been set up to donate online.

Want to help?

Anyone who would like to serve as a volunteer with Dallas ISD must register by using the district’s volunteer application. Online registration is available at https://dallasisd.voly.org.

If you would like to make a general monetary donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, you may make a donation to the United Way of Dallas by visiting https://unitedwaydallas.org/harveyrelief/. You may also volunteer to serve at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center by visiting https://www.voly.org/.