Doolittle Raid Reenactment Planned

See more than 80 World War II-era aircraft from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 6–8 during a Commemorative Air Force show at Dallas Executive Airport.

After drawing more than 19,000 visitors from 32 states in 2016, the CAF Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, presented by Frost Bank, returns with more flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, WWII veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family activities, aircraft rides, and cockpit tours.

“Last year’s event was the first airshow held in Dallas for more than 30 years and proved wildly popular with families and history enthusiasts,” CAF President Stephan C. Brown said.

Plans include a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Doolittle Raid, the U.S. counterattack on Japan after Pearl Harbor, organizers said.

The flying reenactment will combine eight B-25 bombers, spectacular pyrotechnics, sound effects, and narration. The guest of honor will be Texan Dick Cole, who at age 101 is the last surviving Doolittle Raider.

“This is the kind of history lesson you can’t read in a book or watch on a screen,” said Paul Koch, Dallas region president for Frost.

Other planes at the show will include a B-29 Superfortress, B-24 Liberator, P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, Vought F4U Corsair, Bell P-39 Airacobra, and two B-17 Flying Fortresses.

The Commemorative Air Force, headquartered at Dallas Executive Airport, has become the world’s largest flying museum, with a fleet of 165 airplanes supported by 11,000 volunteer members.

Visit wingsoverdallas.org for tickets, schedule, and parking information.