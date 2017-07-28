Entertainment Stars

It’s no secret that the Park Cities and Preston Hollow has harbored some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. Some were born and raised here, while others are more recent to the area. Either way, the area is home to an extensive list of celebrities. Here are some notable names from that list.

Jayne Mansfield

The 1950s and 60s-era movie star and Highland Park High School graduate is generally regarded as one of the biggest sex symbols of her time. Her acting career began with some small theater work at the University of Dallas. She later moved to California and got her big break when she landed the lead role in the 1957 film The Burglar. Mansfield died tragically in a 1967 car accident when she was only 34.

Boz Scaggs

The internationally known singer, songwriter, and guitarist attended St. Mark’s, where he met fellow musician Steve Miller. Scaggs joined Miller’s band as a lead vocalist while Miller taught him guitar. After recording his debut LP in Stockholm, Scaggs returned to the United States in 1967. His 1970s-era songs are probably his most well-known. He continues to tour regularly at the age of 73.

Angie Harmon

Highland Park native Harmon may be best-known for her role on television’s Baywatch and its spinoff series, Baywatch Nights. She was also a regular on NBC’s Law & Order, and won a Peoples Choice Award for her work in the television series Rizzoli & Isles.

Don Henley

The longtime drummer, singer, and co-songwriter for the Eagles makes his home in Preston Hollow these days. He recently celebrated his 70th birthday with a concert at the American Airlines Center. His 2015 album, Cass County, included collaborations with Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard, and Dolly Parton.

Luke and Owen Wilson

Actors Owen and Luke Wilson both attended St. Mark’s School before moving on to Hollywood. The duo rose to fame with their roles in the 1996 movie Bottle Rocket, which Owen co-wrote with Wes Anderson.

Stephanie March

The Park Cities native may be best known for her recurring role in the television series Law & Order. She also serves as an advocate for victims of crime and abuse, and has supported the organizations Safe Horizon and Planned Parenthood.

Chace Crawford

The 2003 Trinity Christian Academy graduate worked as a model in Dallas before pursuing his acting career. After moving to California to attend Pepperdine University, Chace was signed by the first talent agent that interviewed him and committed full-time to acting. His most popular role was playing the character Nate Archibald in the television show Gossip Girl. Crawford’s sister, Candace, worked as Dallas television reporter and is married to Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.