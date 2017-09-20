Esteemed Dallas Real Estate Marketer Dies

Catherine Chastain, a longtime member of the Park Cities and Dallas real estate marketing industry, passed away earlier this week.

Her memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave.

She was revered by her friends and colleagues for her fierce passion for life and devotion to those she loved.

Chastain owned marketing and design firm Chastain & Company for 25 years, according to her professional biography. She also served for many years as the creative director at Allie Beth Allman & Associates and most recently worked with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

She had a prowess in the kitchen – especially for baked goods, which she regularly shared with others.

“Every holiday, she would give her employees and friends these edible works of art – homemade, hand-decorated, and individually wrapped sugar cookies that she created over the course of many days. We would all look forward to these amazing gestures of care and kindness,” said Sherry Martin, a coworker and friend.

Dave Perry-Miller recalled his memories of Chastain.

“This is such a competitive industry. When I needed someone to take the reins of our marketing, I brought her on. It proved one of my best hiring decisions, as the brand really enjoyed record-setting years under her guidance. She is one of a handful of people I’ve ever met who always did more than she was asked, and had a strength, passion, and unswerving positivity that yielded admiration from all who knew her.”