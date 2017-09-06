Fate of Robert E. Lee Statue on Hold

A temporary restraining order has put the mandated removal of the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Park in Oak Lawn on hold. Hearing with plaintiff Hiram Patterson is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow.
