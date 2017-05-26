Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Name New Board Members

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) announced nine members to its board of directors. The Board includes prominent business and civic leaders who are dedicated to ensuring Girl Scouts provides girls with strong foundations to develop unique leadership journeys.

“I am thrilled to welcome these strong, diverse, experienced and passionate leaders to our Girl Scout Board of Directors,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “We are transforming our programming to better serve our girls and volunteers and we need smart, innovative leaders who govern our organization to take smart risks to ensure that we provide a modern, relevant experience for the girls of today.”

The Board of Directors is the governing body for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and is responsible for advising management on financial and policy issues that shape the council’s strategic plans. GSNETX board members are volunteers who serve two-year terms in their positions.

The incoming members who will serve from 2017–2019 include: Brenda Boehm, Michele Chulick, Mike Breen Eckhard, Tricia George, Dr. Ken Helvey, Tamma Isabell, Jose A. Motta, Vicky Teherani and JJ White.

GSNETX Board of Directors Incoming Members-At-Large

Brenda Boehm

Chief Strategy Officer, Telecommunications Industry Association.

M.S., Southern Methodist University School of Engineering; B.A. Computer Information Systems, University of Louisiana at Monroe; Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Program – Advanced Computer Security Certification, Dallas Business Journal Women in Tech nominee; advisory panel volunteer to promote women in technology; Lifetime Member

Michele Chulick

Member Advisory Board, JxP Capital

MBA, Wayne State University; B.S. Nursing, Duke University; American Heart Association; Executive Leadership Team for Cotes du Coeur, Dallas; Co-chair, Heart and Stroke Ball, Miami

Mike Breen Eckhard

Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

M.S. Nursing Administration, University of Texas at Arlington; B.S. Nursing, University of Texas at Arlington; Nurse Educator Certification; Nursing Executive Advanced (NEA-BC); Nursing Informatics Board Certification (RN-BC), Texas Health Shining Star Award, President’s Award for Excellence, Traditions in Excellence Award, Named to Great 100 Nurses, Member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nurses Honor Society

Tricia George

Owner/Manager, Georges Creek Ranch

Sweet Briar College; B.S., University of Texas at Austin; Executive Committee of the Callier Center for Communication Disorders Foundation; Board Member, Mercy Street and Mary Crowley Cancer Research; Member, Texas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.; Co-chair, Chick Lit Luncheon

Dr. Ken Helvey

Assistant Professor, Texas Wesleyan University SOE Doctoral Program; Partner, N2 Learning,

LC

Ed.D Educational Administration, University of North Texas; M.A. Educational Administration, Texas A&M Commerce; B.S., Tarleton State University; Region 10 Superintendent of the Year; Learning Forward Outstanding Superintendent; Music Educators Award for Administrative Leadership in Fine Arts

Tamma Isabell

Owner, Holmes-Isabell Tax Service

B.A. Psychology, UT Austin/UT Tyler; Enrolled Agent; East Texas Crisis Center; Volunteer Income Tax Assistors Coordinator, IRS; Title I Parent Committee, AAUW Member; Expanding Your Horizons Mentoring Alliance; Meals on Wheels; Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Women In Tyler Luncheon Committee; Leadership Texas Class of 2016

Jose A. Motta

Vice President, Total Rewards, Dean Foods Company

B.A. Psychology, University of Puerto Rico; Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, University of Puerto Rico; Certified Compensation Professional, American Compensation Association; Volunteer with the Catholic Church; Former Board Member, Camp John Marc in Dallas; Former Member, Northwestern Mutual Policyowners’ Examining Committee

Vicky Teherani

President, More2Wealth Management

MBA in Finance, University of Texas at Arlington; BBA Accounting; Licensed CPA VP advisory board – College of Business at UTA; Co-founder of Asia Scholarship – College of Business at UTA; Finance Committee, Freedom of Information Foundation

JJ White

Divisional Vice President, Network Innovation & Strategy, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

B.S. Business Administration, University of North Texas; University of Chicago Booth School of Business Emerging Executives Program; AHIP Foundation’s MMD Program; President, Women Improving the Strength of the Enterprise, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas; Volunteer: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, KaBOOM, American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association