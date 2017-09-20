Help after Harvey

As the Texas Gulf Coast suffered devastating blows from Hurricane Harvey, many Dallas area residents stepped up to help out fellow Texans.

While Dallas’ first shelter for Harvey evacuees – the Walnut Hill Recreation Center – has already opened and closed, there’s still plenty to do.

Donated items such as new socks and underwear, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, wipes, and formula, non-perishable food, and moving boxes are in top demand, says Trusted World, a local nonprofit that provides resources to people or organizations that provide services for those in need.

In an effort organized by Park Cities Presbyterian Church, more than 75 volunteers from 13 churches spent six days building Sheds of Hope. The storage sheds will be transported south and assembled for use by storm victims.

Many other area churches, including Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal, Preston Hollow Presbyterian, and Highland Park United Methodist, have places on their websites with information about supporting Harvey relief efforts.

Other ways to help:

• The SPCA shelter is at full capacity for volunteers and fosters, but dog food, cat food, and any other pet supplies or monetary donations are welcome. Go to spca.org/hurricane-harvey for more information.

• Purchase State Fair tickets for $15 ($3 off regular admission price) from NorthPark. The center will donate $5 of each ticket to relief efforts. Tickets are available through Oct. 22 at the NorthPark Concierge on Level One near Neiman Marcus.

• The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation is collecting and distributing donations through a special fund that ensures 100 percent of the funds go to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and the Rebuild Texas Fund. Contribute at OneAmericaAppeal.org.

• The Operation Kindness Pet Food Pantry is collecting pet food and cat litter for hurricane victims with pets. Drop off donations at Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart in Carrollton.

• After an overwhelming response of diaper donations, the Texas Diaper Bank is now asking for hygiene products. Hygiene kits with messages to the families can be shipped to The Texas Diaper Bank, 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504 San Antonio, TX 78238. Go to texasdiaperbank.org/our-programs/disaster-relief/ for more information.

• Donate uniforms until the end of September to Armstrong Elementary. All uniforms will be given to students displaced by the hurricane who are now enrolled in Dallas ISD. Armstrong is located at 3600 Cornell Ave.