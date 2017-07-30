Landmarks

  • 1. DSC_0081
    1. Lakeside Park - Teddy Bear Statues
  • 2. Preston Fountain
    2. Ashley Priddy Memorial Fountain
  • 3. Wave
    3. Santiago Calatrava “Wave” Sculpture at SMU Meadows Museum
  • NorthPark Center on Friday, March 10, 2017.
    4. Mark di Suvero “Ad Astra” sculpture at NorthPark Center
  • 5. 522467_400976786610940_919246549_n
    5. Ursuline Statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
  • 6. HP Pharmacy
    6. Highland Park Pharmacy
  • 7. Jesuit Art
    7. Jesuit Giant Fiberglass Pegasus Sculpture
  • 8. DSC_9969
    8. Strait Lane
  • 9. Inwood
    9. Landmark’s Inwood Theatre
  • 10. Brent Herling - Mural Wall - 2016-3
    10. The Wall at Forest Lane
  • 11. Highland Park City Hall
    11. Highland Park City Hall
  • 12. EDITED People's Choice - People Newspapers - 2017-4
    12. Highland Park Village Theatre
  • 13. Preston Royal Sign
    13. Preston Royal Sign

Sun 30

Makarios Community School 2017 Summer Camp

June 20 @ 9:00 am - August 3 @ 5:00 pm
Grapevine TX
United States
Sun 30

Bivins Gallery Group Show: Summer 2017

July 15 - September 9
DALLAS TX
United States
Sun 30

Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses

July 15 @ 10:00 am - July 31 @ 9:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States
Aug 07

Pop Camp 101

August 7 @ 9:00 am - August 11 @ 4:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States
Aug 12

Uptown Kiddo’s Carnival

August 12 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States

