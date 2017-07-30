Our Columnists
- Enjoy Summertime Sun Poolside Safely, Beautifully
- Shout Out to the Men in My Life
- Looking Back to Put Best Face Forward
Recent Comments
-
North Texas Food Bank raises $40M toward $55M Stop Hunger, Build Hope goal | Preston Hollow People says:
[…] volunteers and supporters, interim president and CEO Simon Powell said.
-
Novakov Takes Over for Nady at Parish | Preston Hollow People says:
-
Seniors Google the Darndest Things – Sara Cagle says:
-
Fire Station 27 Designers Receive Architecture Award | Preston Hollow People says:
-
Man Involved in Tobolowsky Lawsuit Arrested on Prostitution Charge | Preston Hollow People says:
Promoted Series
THIS MONTH’S ISSUE
Upcoming Events
Sun 30
Makarios Community School 2017 Summer Camp
June 20 @ 9:00 am - August 3 @ 5:00 pm
Grapevine TX
United States
Sun 30
Bivins Gallery Group Show: Summer 2017
July 15 - September 9
DALLAS TX
United States
Sun 30
Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses
July 15 @ 10:00 am - July 31 @ 9:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States
Aug 07
Pop Camp 101
August 7 @ 9:00 am - August 11 @ 4:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States
Aug 12
Uptown Kiddo’s Carnival
August 12 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dallas TX
United States
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
Sun 30
Makarios Community School 2017 Summer Camp
June 20 @ 9:00 am - August 3 @ 5:00 pm
Sun 30
Bivins Gallery Group Show: Summer 2017
July 15 - September 9
Sun 30
Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses
July 15 @ 10:00 am - July 31 @ 9:00 pm
Avatars by Sterling Adventures