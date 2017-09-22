McBee Named Trailblazer

The Family Place will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon, a fundraiser recognizing some of the most influential philanthropists in Dallas.

“As the luncheon and The Family Place have grown, we’ve been able to recognize so many wonderful leaders and highlight the fact that domestic violence touches us all,” said Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place.

This year’s luncheon will honor Lynn McBee as the recipient of its most prestigious award. Lynn is a seventh-generation Texan, 23-year biotech consultant, and now a full-time philanthropist.

McBee was a bit emotional when she found out she was this year’s award recipient.

“I was deeply moved and shed happy tears,” McBee said. “I did not get here alone, and have been overwhelmed by the generosity and philanthropic spirit of our city.”

McBee is CEO of Young Women’s Prepatory Network, chairman of the board of the Bridge Homeless Shelter; chairman emeritus of the Board of the Visiting Nurse Association; and the chairman of the board of The Family Place. She is also a member of the Crystal Charity Ball, Charter 100, and more than 14 other charitable organizations.

“My grandmother and parents were givers, and taught me and my sisters that we had a duty and obligation to do for others when we could.”

The luncheon, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Hilton Anotole Hotel, will also feature keynote speaker Gretchen Carlson, former FOX News anchor and women’s rights advocate. Tickets are $175. Visit familyplace.org.