National Night Out a Success Despite Downpour

The rain on Tuesday didn’t stop Preston Hollow residents from celebrating National Night Out (NNO). In fact, hundreds of people turned up to mingle with neighbors and local police in Brad Griffith’s backyard – the traditional location for the event. (Disclosure: There was a tent!)In conjunction with NNO, an array of area food hubs had samples set out for residents to enjoy. Respectively titled “Taste of Lovers,” the fifth annual soirée, organized by the Briarwood Crime Watch Neighborhood Association, brought everyone together for an evening of community camaraderie, despite the downpour.

Mayor Mike Rawlings, Councilwoman Jennifer Gates, Commissioner Elba Garcia, and DISD Trustee Dustin Marshall were also in attendance.