NTFB Finds New CEO at TI

The North Texas Food Bank has a new president and chief executive officer: former Texas Instruments executive Trisha Cunningham.

“We are confident that Trisha is the ideal leader to move the North Texas Food Bank forward,” said Anurag Jain, incoming NTFB Board Chair. “She comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience, bringing a unique skillset to this role; demonstrating knowledge of both executive-level strategy as well as corporate social responsibility.”

Cunningham spent more than 30 years with TI, most recently served as chief citizenship officer, overseeing the company’s philanthropic efforts. In 2012, she was awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility Executive of the Year by the Center for Nonprofit Management.

“Trisha has also shown incredible passion for the work of local nonprofits, having served on numerous boards including Volunteer Now, Girls Inc. and the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas,” Jain said.

At NTFB, Cunningham leads a group of nearly 200 employees in their work to provide access to nutritious food for individuals struggling with hunger across NTFB’s 13-county service area. She began her new role July 17.

Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies.

“This is an organization that has proven results, working tirelessly to enrich the lives of the clients served,” Cunningham said “The work of NTFB and its many community partners to end hunger is foundational in transforming North Texas for the better. I am honored to accept this leadership position and will humbly carry the torch passed on to me by the late, great Jan Pruitt.”

Pruitt, who died in January, led NTFB for two decades, exponentially increasing the amount of healthy food distributed to clients in need.

The organization is working to revitalize its feeding network via a 10-year plan to provide access to 92 million meals annually by 2025. The plan includes a $55 million ongoing capital campaign and the construction of a new facility in Collin County, planned to open in 2018.

“I know that with the help of the dedicated staff at NTFB, our board, our partners and the North Texas community, we will reach our goal of closing the hunger gap and providing access to 92 million meals by 2025,” Cunningham said.