Photos: Preston Hollow Celebrates Independence Day

Early morning rains gave way to sunny skies July 4, allowing Preston Hollow residents to come together and celebrate America. The Hockaday Neighborhood Association threw an Independence Day bash featuring fire engines, bicycles, antique cares, and plenty of red, white, and blue. Smiles were spotted all around. (Photos by Kelsey Kruzich)
