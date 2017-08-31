Preston Hollow Shares the Wealth



As the Texas Gulf Coast deals with devastating blows from Tropical Storm Harvey, Dallas is helping its fellow Texans through numerous outlets.

We’ve already seen places like Walnut Hill Recreation Center – the city’s first shelter for evacuees, according to the Dallas Office of Emergency Management – open its doors, but there is still plenty left to do.

Donated items such as new socks and underwear, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, wipes, and formula, non-perishable food, and moving boxes are in top demand, says Trusted World, a local nonprofit that provides resources to people or organizations that provide services for those in need.

Here’s a list of ways to help in Preston Hollow:

Airbnb: Through Sept. 25, the international accommodation rental marketplace encourages residents to open their homes for free to evacuees. To sign up, go to https://www.airbnb.com/disaster/hurricaneharveyevacuees.

Central Market, 10720 Preston Road: Make a donation through the tear pad campaign at https://www.heb.com/donations/harvey… or at the store.

Orange Theory Fitness, 7949 Walnut Hill Lane: Paws of Love Animal Rescue will be taking items dropped off at the studio to Houston to help animals in need. Bring towels, blankets, collars, leashes, crates, potty-pads, bowls, antibiotics, Capstar, Frontline, and dog food.

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, 9800 Preston Road: Head to the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to help get ready for the cleanup part of the storm. Volunteers are needed to help put together buckets of cleaning supplies to give out to hurricane victims. Items needed are 5-gallon buckets with resealable lids, scouring pads, sponges, scrub brushes, reusable cleaning towels, dry laundry detergent, clothespins, clotheslines, concentrated household cleaner, dish detergent, dust masks, latex gloves, work gloves, heavy-duty trash bags, and bug repellent. All liquids should be in plastic bottles, and only new, unopened materials will be accepted.

Princi Italia, 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 707: Half of all brunch entree sales will go to the Red Cross for relief efforts.

Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, 10066 Marsh Lane: Deliver meals to Walnut Hill Recreation Center from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Donations to provide food and paper goods for the meals can be made at

http://www.whumc.com/donate.html

There are many other participating establishments in Preston Hollow and Dallas, so be sure to check before your next outing!