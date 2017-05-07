School Board Race Not Over Yet

Challenger Lori Kirkpatrick topped incumbent Dustin Marshall by 294 votes in the Dallas ISD District 2 Board of Trustees race. Richard Young finished a distant third with only 322 votes. However, his 3 percent showing was enough to prevent Kirkpatrick from winning an outright majority. She finished with 49.87% of the vote, and will now square off against Marshall in a runoff election.

This is familiar territory for Marshall, who won a runoff in last year’s special election by 42 votes.

In other local election news, incumbent Lee Kleinman easily defeated real estate blogger Candace Evans in the District 11 Dallas City Council race by a margin of 63- 37 percent. Evans, who was making her first foray into politics, had the support of the Dallas Police and Firefighter Unions. However, she could not match the fundraising prowess of Kleinman, who will now enter his third term on the Council.