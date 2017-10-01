Signups Underway for Race for the Cure

Put on something pink and make plans to join a tradition that began in Dallas more than three decades ago.

The Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure will celebrate its 35th anniversary Oct. 28 at the NorthPark Center with a goal of raising $1 million toward its efforts to eradicate breast cancer.

Those interested in racing for a cure can register online at komen-dallas.org/dallasrace or at the event, when the registration booth opens, at 6 a.m. Early registration runs $40 for adults and $20 for youth. Race day prices are upped by $5. For an additional $40, participants can receive the VIP experience and be treated to a Chick-fil-A breakfast, a premium parking pass, a coffee and espresso bar with Nespresso Café baristas, private restrooms, and a pink travel coffee tumbler.

Participants that raise $35 or more or self-donate $25 or more will receive a 35th anniversary commemorative medal.

The timed 5K, 1K, and 5K fun run/walk all kick off at 8 a.m.

Share your experience on social media #Dallasrace or #bemorethanpink.

Event Schedule:

6 a.m. Race site opens/registration

6 a.m. Survivor breakfast

7:30 a.m. Proceed to the start line

7:45 a.m. Corral for the timed runners closes

8 a.m. Race begins (timed 5K, 1K, and 5K Fun Run/Walk)

9:30 a.m. Stage presentation including survivor celebration and awards