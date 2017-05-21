Socialite of the Century

by ·

  • D_D_1274
    Lynn Dealey and Daniel Holguin at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1323
    Yvonne Crum wears a vest made of excerpts from previous editions of People Newspapers at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1341
    Malcolm Reuben at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1414
    Caroline Rose Hunt at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1531
    Ruth Altshuler and Ramona Jones at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1578
    Sara Jo and Ross Robertson at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1583
    Group photo at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • D_D_1687
    Wendy and Michael Jenkins at Agness' 100th birthday celebration. (Photo: Daniel Driensky)
  • EDITED
    Former society columnist, Agness Robertson, still adored by many. (Photo: Daniel Driensky) Click "read more" to view the full photo gallery.
  • KO_Agness4
    Tom and Agness Robertson caricature in costume.

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Community

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 21

May 15 @ 8:00 am - May 21 @ 5:00 pm
Sun 21

Preston Hollow Presbyterian ‘Americana’ Concert

May 21 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 22

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Mon 22

Teens: Make Friends With Yourself

May 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Mon 22

Mindful Mondays

May 22 @ 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm