SPCA Unveils Fur Ball 2017 Details

The SPCA of Texas will present the Fur Ball 2017, “Reigning Cats and Dogs,” to be held Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The elegant, black tie gala will include dinner, dancing, and live and silent auctions for more than 1,000 guests.

Fur Ball is DFW’s salute to the bond between people and their pets, and a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ mission to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home. All money raised through Fur Ball 2017 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals.

This year’s ball will feature “Limelight,” a party, variety, and dance band that features top flight singers and musicians from around the country.

The event is sure to be a tail-wagging success thanks to chair Cindy Lindsley; auction chair Sandra Fite; auction co-chair Cameron Gummer; co-chairs Laura Floyd, Allie Jarvie, and Jennifer Lindsley; and event emcee Alanna Sarabia.

Tickets are available at www.FurBallDallas.com. Individual tickets are $300 and table sponsorships start at $3,000.