West Nile Risks Rising

An unusually rainy summer could play a role in West Nile levels continuing to rise heading into the school year.

“The rain does bring more mosquitoes,” said Renae Crutchfield, spokesperson for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

“At this time we are in the peak of mosquito season,” she said, adding that the department expects the number of human cases to spike going forward. “This is not going to be abnormal — although it is not good news.”

Neighborhoods along the Preston Road corridor are seeing the evidence from Highland Park to north of the Galleria.

A North Dallas man recently became the first in Dallas to die from the virus this year. The resident of the 75248 zip code [north of Beltline Road, between the Dallas North Tollway and Coit Road] was diagnosed with West Nile virus on July 14. The county reported his death on July 28, adding that he did have underlying medical conditions as well.

In late July and early August, mosquito samples taken in Highland Park tested positive for West Nile, prompting ground-spraying east of Preston Road, roughly between Travis Street and McFarlin Boulevard. More spraying was done later at town tennis courts and public rights of way.

As of Aug. 15, nine human West Nile cases have been reported this year in Dallas County, with several in Far North Dallas and one as close as the Vickery Park area.

As for the weather, June saw more than double its normal rainfall and July nearly double, according to iweathernet.com. Rainfall measured at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport totaled 8.44 inches in June, including a record 3.84 inches on June 24. July got 4.12 inches.

The city of Dallas traps mosquitoes weekly for testing and monitors known breeding sites, often applying larvicide.

Residents have a role to play, too, according to dallascityhall.com. In addition, to eliminating standing water on their own properties, residents may report problem locations. Call 3-1-1 to report standing water in ditches, vacant lots, or neighboring properties as well as dead birds such as blue jays, cardinals, doves, owls, and hawks.

After a record-breaking number of traps testing positive in 2016, DCHHS director Dr. Zachary Thomas announced in March plans to begin public alerts and mosquito surveillance early.

“West Nile virus is still going to be public enemy No. 1, and we’re encouraging Dallas County residents to be prepared,” he said.

Health officials recommend following the four Ds to avoid mosquito bites and viruses such as West Nile.

DEET

When outside, use insect repellent containing DEET or other EPA-approved ingredients.

DRESS

Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing outside. The insects are attracted to dark colors.

DRAIN

Drain or treat all standing water around your home.

DUSK AND DAWN

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.