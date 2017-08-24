Crime Reports: Aug. 14 – 20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

DON’T TREAD ON ME

Between 11:17 a.m. and 11:23 a.m., someone drove their vehicle over a woman’s lawn in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive.

14 Monday

A package delivered on the front porch was stolen between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of Meadows Road.

Between 6:47 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., an unlocked vehicle with the keys left inside was stolen at the Hillcrest Oaks Plaza IV office building.

Property was stolen from a woman’s vehicle at 7:45 p.m. at the Tom Thumb on Preston Road.

15 Tuesday

Property was stolen from a woman’s vehicle between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. Aug. 16 at the 5800 Royal Lane Condominiums.

16 Wednesday

Reports of an animal bite were made just before 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Nashwood Lane. The incident, however, occurred two days before it was reported.

17 Thursday

At 11:50 a.m., jewelry and precious metals were snatched from a woman’s hands at Chase Bank at Preston Center.

Between noon and 12:50, a suspect smashed the window and stole property from a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

18 Friday

The driver’s side window was smashed and property was stolen from a vehicle parked at Town North Family YMCA between 5:30 a.m. and 6:58 a.m.

Property from a locked trailer was stolen between 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Preston Royal Retail Center.

Between 10 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8:20 a.m. Aug. 18, property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11200 block of Russwood Circle.

Property was stolen out of a truck bed between 4:26 p.m. and 4:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Preston Haven Drive.

Between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 7:42 a.m. Aug. 19, property was stolen after the walls were smashed through at Comet Cleaners in The Market at Preston Forest.

20 Sunday

Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from a home in the 6000 block of Lupton Drive.

A dump truck was stolen between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.