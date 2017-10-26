Crime Reports Oct. 16 – 22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: JUST SAY NO

Someone left their drugs at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities Hotel in the 9800 block of Harry Hines Boulevard sometime between 1:30 and 4:09 a.m. But don’t worry, the Dallas Police Department has unidentified drugs now.

DALLAS

16 Monday

Lawn care equipment was stolen from Techscape Landscape while on a job between 10:45 and 11 a.m. in the 6100 block of Park Lane.

About 11:20 a.m., a driver reported his vehicle had been vandalized while parked at Cooper Fitness Center in the 12100 block of Preston Road.

Between 5:10 and 5:28 p.m., police officers found drugs on a 30-year-old man they’d arrested in the 5000 block of Mill Run Road.

17 Tuesday

Bitten: A 52-year-old woman on the leg by her own dog around 11 a.m. at her home in the 4600 block of Hallmark Drive.

A sewing machine was stolen overnight from Viking Sewing Gallery in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

19 Thursday

Between 2:20 and 2:24 p.m. money was taken from a Sonic in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen before 7 a.m.: the side mirror of a vehicle parked overnight in the 6000 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

20 Friday

Stolen overnight before 7:30 a.m.: a vehicle from an apartment complex in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Cut between noon and 5 p.m.: the lock on a fence surrounding a vacant lot in the 8500 block of Bluebonnet Road.

21 Saturday

Stolen between 8:15 and 9 a.m.: property from a locker at Cooper Fitness Center in the 12100 block of Preston Road.

22 Sunday

Stolen before 11 a.m.: property from a vehicle parked overnight at the Embassy Suites Dallas Love Field Airport in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.