Crime Reports: Oct. 2 – 8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EARLY TRICK OR TREAT?

Autumn decorations adorning a home in the 11800 block of Hampstead Lane were stolen sometime between 9 and 9:10 p.m. Oct. 7.

2 Monday

Taken between 10:20 and 10:26 p.m.: property from CVS Pharmacy at Preston Forest Village.

3 Tuesday

Fled: a driver who around 7 p.m. struck a car outside of a Walgreens Pharmacy in the 6700 block of Northwest Highway.

Found at 10 a.m. in the 11700 block of Preston Road.: a stolen vehicle from out of town.

4 Wednesday

A vehicle parked in the 8400 block of Lomo Alto Drive was damaged around 5:20 p.m. by an unknown driver who fled the scene.

A bicycle parked outside at Preston Center was stolen around 2:30 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4, an intruder entered a home in the 6800 block of Woodmark Court through a possibly unlocked door and then fled.

Sometime between 5:30 and 7 p.m., the third-row seat of a vehicle parked in the 11600 block of Welch Road was stolen.

5 Thursday

Between 1 and 3 p.m., property from a vehicle parked in the 5200 block of Forest Lane was stolen.

Around 5:30 p.m., a driver backed into a parked vehicle in the 5900 block of Royal Lane and left the scene.

Removed between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: the tailgate from a vehicle parked in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway.

6 Friday

Unscrewed between 9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. Oct. 6: the faceplate of a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Ravenscroft Drive.

7 Saturday

Two vehicles in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway were targeted for their third-row seats. During the first, between midnight and 10:30 a.m., the rear window latch was broken. A similar incident occurred between 2 and 3:45 p.m.

Between 1:15 and 1:16 p.m., an unknown driver collided into a vehicle at Inwood Village and fled the scene.

Between 2 and 2:10 p.m., merchandise from PetSmart in the 12100 block of Inwood Road was stolen.

A driver, who parked in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway, returned around 10:25 p.m. to find someone had struck it and fled the scene without leaving insurance information.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., someone took property from a Dallas woman at the Market at Preston Forest.

8 Sunday

An unknown driver left the scene of a wreck around 4:25 p.m. in the 12100 block of Preston Road.