Crime Reports: Oct. 23 – 29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Property was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle parked outside Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in the 9800 block of Preston Road between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Later that day, someone smashed the window of vehicle parked outside the Unity of Dallas Church in the 6500 block of Forest Lane.

26 Thursday

Police arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle just after 2 p.m. at The Renaissance at Preston Hollow.

A vehicle in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue was stolen between 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

27 Friday

Firearms were stolen from a vehicle between 4:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Brookview Drive.

29 Sunday

A vehicle was stolen between 1 and 8 a.m. in the 6100 block of Meadow Road.

Property was stolen between 8 a.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Nov. 1 from a garage that appeared to be pried open at The Renaissance at Preston Hollow.

A vehicle parked at Walgreens in the 3700 block of Northwest Highway was keyed at about 8:30 p.m.