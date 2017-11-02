Crime Reports: Oct. 23 – 29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THOU SHALT NOT STEAL
Property was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle parked outside Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in the 9800 block of Preston Road between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Later that day, someone smashed the window of vehicle parked outside the Unity of Dallas Church in the 6500 block of Forest Lane.
26 Thursday
Police arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle just after 2 p.m. at The Renaissance at Preston Hollow.
A vehicle in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue was stolen between 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
27 Friday
Firearms were stolen from a vehicle between 4:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Brookview Drive.
29 Sunday
A vehicle was stolen between 1 and 8 a.m. in the 6100 block of Meadow Road.
Property was stolen between 8 a.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Nov. 1 from a garage that appeared to be pried open at The Renaissance at Preston Hollow.
A vehicle parked at Walgreens in the 3700 block of Northwest Highway was keyed at about 8:30 p.m.