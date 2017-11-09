Crime Reports: Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EMPTY POCKETS

A shopping spree might have to wait for this person. A wallet went missing from their locked vehicle at NorthPark Center between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

30 Monday

A dog bit a woman just before 7 a.m. outside a home in the 4900 block of Mill Run Road.

Police arrested a shoplifter at about 1 p.m. at Louis Vuitton at NorthPark Center.

1 Wednesday

Between 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and 7:57 a.m. Nov. 1, property was stolen from a vehicle at AAMCO Transmissions on Inwood Road.

A shoplifter was arrested just after 4 p.m. after stealing merchandise from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark.

Someone smashed the window and took property from a vehicle outside the Unity of Dallas church on Forest Lane between 6:50 and 8:45 p.m.

2 Thursday

Someone broke into a locked vehicle parked at NorthPark Center between 4 and 5 p.m.

3 Friday

A vehicle parked at Inwood Village was stolen sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Someone pried open the window and took property from a vehicle outside a condo between 4 and 6:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Valleydale Drive.

4 Saturday

Property was stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of West Amherst Avenue between 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. Nov. 4.

5 Sunday

Just after 11 a.m., a shoplifter got away after stealing merchandise from Nordstrom at NorthPark.