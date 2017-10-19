Crime Reports: Oct. 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: JUMP-STARTING THE GARDEN?

Sometime after closing on Oct. 14, a fence-jumping thief stole merchandise from the Nicholson-Hardie Nursery in the 5000 block of West Lovers Lane.

DALLAS

10 Tuesday

A vehicle parked between 11 and 11:50 a.m. at a home in the 6500 block of Meadow Road was stolen.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of shoplifting between 4:08 and 4:46 p.m. from the Nordstrom in NorthPark Center.

11 Wednesday

Between 1 and 3 p.m., a condo in the 4800 block of Lovers Lane was burglarized.

Arrested: A 24-year-old man accused of hiding merchandise in a bag in attempt to shoplift between 10:27 and 10:40 a.m. from Dillard’s in NorthPark Center.



12 Thursday

Sometime overnight a gate and screen door was vandalized in order to enter a Keen Homes office suite in the 6000 block of North Central Expressway.

Tires on a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Stanford Avenue were punctured sometime between midnight Oct. 11 and midnight on Oct. 12.

Gone: The rear-view mirrors of a vehicle parked overnight in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane

13 Friday

Abandoned: a vehicle left blocking an alleyway in the 6900 block of McCallum Boulevard sometime between 9 a.m. and 4:39 p.m.

Arrested: A 20-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 7 and 7:47 p.m. from the Gucci store in the NorthPark Center.

14 Saturday

An unlocked vehicle parked at the Magnolia at Inwood Village apartments in 7600 block of Eastern Avenue was targeted overnight and property inside was stolen.

15 Sunday

Stolen: A wallet around 2:30 p.m. at a restaurant in a shopping center at the corner of Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

The door to the business office at the Bluffview Towers apartment in the 3800 block of Northwest Highway was damaged when someone tried to pry it open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.