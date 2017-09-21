Crime Reports: Sept. 11 – Sept. 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT LOVIN’ IT

The glass door was broken at the McDonalds in the 5700 block of Lovers Lane between 3:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. Sept. 14 by someone attempting to steal from the business’ safe.

Monday 11

Between 2:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., a suspect stole merchandise from the ILORI at NorthPark.

Tuesday 12

Property was stolen between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from an unlocked vehicle parked at Wesley Prep.

A suspect pried open the back door and entered a home between 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m. in the 5800 block of Berkshire Lane.

Between 8 p.m. Sept. 12 and 5 p.m. Sept. 14, a bicycle was stolen out of a woman’s garage in the Charleston Square Condominiums. At the parking lot of the same site, a vehicle’s door was jimmied with the steering wheel damaged sometime between 10 p.m. Sept. 12 and 9 p.m. Sept. 13.

Wednesday 13

Between 9 a.m. Sept. 13 and 3 p.m. Sept. 16, an unknown suspect stole pool equipment from a home in the 4500 block of Royal Lane.

At roughly 2:30 p.m., the Bank of America in the 11000 block of Preston Road was robbed at gunpoint.

A suspect stole property from a 60-year-old woman’s purse at 7:15 p.m. at the Woodlands American Grill.

Thursday 14

A suspect struck a man’s vehicle then fled at 9:08 a.m. in the 4600 block of Royal Lane.

Between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 7 a.m. Sept. 16, a bullet was fired through a window at the Concourse Complex in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway.

15 Friday

Property from a construction site in the 5900 block of Forest Lane was stolen between 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

Property was stolen out of a bed of a vehicle parked at the Lowes in the 11000 block of Inwood Road some time between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

16 Saturday

Between 3:37 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., a suspect stole merchandise from the Dillard’s at NorthPark.