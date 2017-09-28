Crime Reports: Sept. 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OPEN HOUSE

Between 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, property was taken from a vacant home in the 6400 block of Joyce Way. The garage was reportedly open and the house was unlocked.

18 Monday

A vehicle was broken into around 2:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Midbury Drive.

20 Wednesday

Between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20, the window was smashed and property was taken from a 76-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 4300 block of Willow Lane.

21 Thursday

A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot between 5:50 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. in the 6730 block of LBJ Freeway.

22 Friday

Pool equipment was taken between 9 a.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. Sept. 22 from the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of Ridgeside Drive.

A suspect shoplifted items just after 2 p.m. from the Victoria’s Secret in NorthPark Center.

23 Saturday

A major vehicle accident resulted after a driver collided into a vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of LBJ Freeway. The suspect fled the scene.

24 Sunday

A vehicle in the 5500 block of Southwestern Boulevard was stolen between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. Sept. 25.

Property was taken out of a vehicle between 11 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 5200 block of Meadow Crest Drive.