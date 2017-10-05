Crime Reports: Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO LUXURIOUS

Property was taken from a man’s vehicle between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. while it was parked outside Park Hollow Luxury Residences.

25 Monday

Mirrors were removed from a vehicle between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 4300 block of Gloster Road.

Credit cards from a wallet were stolen from a vehicle at the Tom Thumb on Preston Road between 9:15 a.m. Sept. 25 and 9:45 a.m. Sept. 26.

26 Tuesday

Between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27, property was taken from a vehicle outside a man’s home in the 6500 block of Descoe Drive.

An unknown suspect forced open the window on a vehicle parked outside a home in the 5700 block of West Amherst Avenue between 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7:15 a.m. Sept. 27.

28 Thursday

Property was stolen at about 8:35 a.m. from a vehicle parked at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church.

Property was stolen from a purse at The Plaza at Preston Center between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29.

After breaking a window of a home in the 6200 block of Linden Lane, between 6:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., someone entered a home and stole property.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., a vacant home was burglarized in the 4900 block of Elsby Lane.

30 Friday

An unknown suspect smashed the window and took property out of a vehicle between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

1 Sunday

A vehicle was stolen between 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in a parking lot in the 9200 block of Inwood Road.