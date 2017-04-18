Police Reports: April 10-16

Taken overnight before 7:30 a.m. April 13: tires off a vehicle at a home in the 11300 block of Crest Brook Drive.

DALLAS

10 Monday

Taken between 8:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.: third row seats from a 2010 Tahoe parked at a store in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

Taken at 11:06 a.m.: property from a Sachse man’s vehicle at the Clay Cooley Chevrolet Galleria.

Shoplifted at 7:05 p.m.: merchandise from Petland in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

Robbed around 11:30 p.m.: an 18-year-old Dallas man who was hit and had his property taken near the Elan at Bluffview Apartments and shopping center on Northwest Highway.

11 Tuesday

A robber used a gun to hold up the 7-Eleven store in the 11800 block of Preston Road around 2:20 a.m.

Stolen overnight before 6:45 a.m.: firearms from a vehicle parked at a home in the 4500 block of Manning Lane.

Taken between 12:15 and 1 p.m.: a plumber’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

12 Wednesday

Taken around 10:30 a.m.: power tools from a Plano man’s open pickup truck at a home in the 4600 block of Willow Lane.

Stolen at 12:55 p.m.: property off a UPS truck at NorthPark Center.

Vandalized between 1 and 7:15 p.m.: Heritage School of Texas on Douglas Avenue.

13 Thursday

Removed overnight before 7 a.m.: a gun, money, and glasses from an unlocked car at a home in the 9100 block of Cochran Heights Drive.

Stolen between 1 and 3:30 p.m.: a rental saw from the front yard of a home in the 5500 block of Forest Lane.

No one left contact information after damaging a vehicle parked at Preston Pavilion Center between 8:25 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

14 Friday

A Dallas woman injured her right eye around 2:30 a.m. when she fell on the side of the road in the 5700 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Taken overnight before 6 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 8600 Chadbourne Road.

Stolen between 9 and 10 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle parked at an apartment in the 6300 block of Stefani Drive.

15 Saturday

Taken overnight before 7 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 5000 block of Radbrook Place.

16 Sunday

Pried open before 8 a.m.: a door to gain access to a storage area and take a compressor from Preston Sherry Dental Associates on Sherry Lane.

Stolen overnight before 8 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 5500 block of Wenonah Drive.

Taken at 11:45 a.m.: property after popping the lock on a Desoto man’s vehicle at the Church of the Living God on Lovers Lane.

Shattered over the weekend before 12:30 p.m.: the rear door window to gain access to a home in the 7000 block of Joyce Way and take jewelry and precious metals.