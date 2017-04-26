Police Reports: April 17-23

Between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m. April 23, shoplifters escaped from Victoria Secret at NorthPark Center with concealed merchandise. A day earlier, a shopper selected clothing around 12:10 p.m., then took it without paying.

DALLAS

17 Monday

Snatched between 3:30 and 3:55 p.m.: a Plano woman’s wallet from a shopping cart in the Tom Thumb at Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen around 5:40 p.m.: property from USA Cleaners at Preston Forest Square.

19 Wednesday

Taken overnight before 9:30 a.m.: a firearm from a vehicle parked at a home in the 6300 block of Stefani Drive.

Stolen between 4 and 7 p.m.: property from a vehicle parked at a home in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

A woman who lives in an apartment in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway reported receiving repeated calls and texts from someone known to her from 7 a.m. April 18 through 9 p.m. April 19.

21 Friday

A shoplifter took merchandise from Nordstrom in NorthPark Center between 6:22 and 6:30 p.m.

22 Saturday

A shoplifter left Macy’s at NorthPark Center with unpaid-for merchandise between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

23 Sunday

Stolen before 1:27 a.m.: property from a vehicle parked at a home in the 4400 block of Manning Lane.

Kicked in before 5:35 a.m.: the back door of a home in the 5300 block of Emerson Avenue. Taken: household goods.

Taken overnight before 7 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle parked at a home in the 4600 block of Willow Lane.