Police Reports: April 24-30

The weapon of choice in an assault on a 30-year-old Richardson man at NorthPark Center? A bag of popcorn. How long did the attack last? From 9 to 9:06 p.m. April 29, according to the Dallas Police Department online report.

DALLAS

25 Tuesday

Stolen overnight before 7:30 a.m.: property from a home in the 4200 block of Hockaday Drive.

26 Wednesday

Taken between 5:45 and 11:30 a.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

28 Friday

Damaged overnight before 5:50 a.m.: property at Celebration Market on West Lovers Lane.

A shoplifter took cell phones around 6:15 p.m. from the Verizon Wireless store on West Northwest Highway.

30 Sunday

Stolen overnight before 9:58 a.m.: two vehicles, one from a home in the 6500 block of Woodland Drive and another from a home in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.