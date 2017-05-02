Police Reports: April 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WANT BUTTER WITH THAT?
The weapon of choice in an assault on a 30-year-old Richardson man at NorthPark Center? A bag of popcorn. How long did the attack last? From 9 to 9:06 p.m. April 29, according to the Dallas Police Department online report.
DALLAS
25 Tuesday
Stolen overnight before 7:30 a.m.: property from a home in the 4200 block of Hockaday Drive.
26 Wednesday
Taken between 5:45 and 11:30 a.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.
28 Friday
Damaged overnight before 5:50 a.m.: property at Celebration Market on West Lovers Lane.
A shoplifter took cell phones around 6:15 p.m. from the Verizon Wireless store on West Northwest Highway.
30 Sunday
Stolen overnight before 9:58 a.m.: two vehicles, one from a home in the 6500 block of Woodland Drive and another from a home in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.