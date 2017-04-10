Police Reports: April 3-9

Entered: a Dallas man’s vehicle, by unknown means, at a home in the 6800 block of Bradbury Lane between 9:45 p.m. April 3 and 6:30 a.m. April 4. Taken: nothing.

DALLAS

3 Monday

Stolen: the side view mirrors from a Dallas man’s vehicle parked at Jesuit Dallas on Inwood Road between 8 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Shoplifted: merchandise from Macy’s at NorthPark Center at 9:50 p.m.

4 Tuesday

Taken: a Dallas man’s watch from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Golfsmith sporting goods store on LBJ between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Entered: an apartment in the 3900 block of Sherwood Forest by breaking a window between 8:40 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Taken: cash.

Broken: a window to gain access and remove property from a Mesquite woman’s vehicle parked at the Preston Oaks shopping center between 2:15 and 9:30 p.m.

5 Wednesday

Taken: side mirrors off a vehicle parked at a home in the 7100 block of Joyce Way between 6:30 p.m. April 4 and 7 a.m. April 5.

Broken: the lock on a mailbox for a home in the 6500 block of Willow Lane between 7:30 p.m. April 4 and 7:30 a.m. April 5.

Smashed: window of a Dallas man’s vehicle while parked at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway between 11 p.m. April 3 and 8 a.m. April 5.

6 Thursday

Broken: a window to gain access and remove property from a Dallas woman’s vehicle parked at a home in the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue between 5:30 p.m. April 5 and 12:21 p.m. April 6.

Stolen: the wallet from a Dallas woman’s open purse at the Forestwood shopping center between 11:30 and 1:15 p.m.

7 Friday

Taken: property from the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway between 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 1 p.m. April 7.

8 Saturday

Stolen: property from a Dallas woman at the Lovers Lane Shopping Center between noon and 12:30 p.m.

9 Sunday

Broken: a window to gain access to a home in the 6500 block of Desco Drive between 7:45 a.m. April 8 and 4:45 p.m. April 9. Taken: jewelry and precious metals.

Taken: Cash and other property after breaking a window to gain entry to a University Park woman’s vehicle at the Town North Family YMCA between 4 and 4:45 p.m.

Burglarized: a home in the 6900 block of Prestonshire Lane by entering through a sliding glass door between 5 p.m. April 7 and 5 p.m. April 9. Taken: miscellaneous property.