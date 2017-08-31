Police Reports: Aug. 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO LONGER PREPARED?

Taken before 6 a.m. Aug. 26: a loaded Boy Scouts of America trailer from Grace Bible Church on Inwood Road.

DALLAS

22 Tuesday

Arrested: a 29-year-old woman accused of shopping with fraudulent credit cards in Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Taken between 1 and 3 p.m.: property from an 85-year-old man’s vehicle at the Avendelle assisted living facility on Lavendale Circle.

Stolen between 6:45 and 6:50 p.m.: property at the SIX:02 women’s clothing store in Inwood Village.

23 Wednesday

Broken before 8:30 a.m.: glass to enter a vacant house in the 5700 block of West Amherst Avenue and take a contractor’s property.

Taken between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.: property from outside a home in the 4900 block of Radbrook Place.

24 Thursday

Taken before 7 a.m.: the wheels and tires off a vehicle at apartments in the 8600 block of Thackery Street. Another person’s property was discovered damaged at the complex at 3 p.m.

25 Friday

At 4:59 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from GameStop at the Market at Preston Forest.

Taken between 10:55 a.m. and 7:31 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

26 Saturday

Broken between 4:38 and 4:45 a.m.: glass to enter and remove property from Flatt’s Shell Auto Repair at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

27 Sunday

Taken before noon: a trailer from the driveway of a home in the 11300 block of Hillcrest Road.