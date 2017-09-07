Police Reports: Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HARVEY HANGOVER

Hurricane Harvey sparked a gasoline panic across the Dallas area last week with motorists reenacting President Richard Nixon-and President Jimmy Carter-era gas lines at area stations. In some cases, exchanges between customers got heated, including at the 7-Eleven at Preston Road and Forest Lane. Police were reportedly called to the scene after an afternoon incident Aug. 31, though a report on a confrontation between customers didn’t show up in a search of police reports this week. Video of one customers dumping gasoline into another customer’s car went viral.

DALLAS

28 Monday

Between noon and 12:12 p.m., a motorist drove off without leaving information after backing a vehicle into a University Park woman’s vehicle at Preston Center Pavilion.

29 Tuesday

Snatched at 9:06 a.m.: property from the bed of a Farmers Branch man’s pickup near a home in the 12300 block of Brittany Circle.

Arrested: a 26-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 2 and 2:25 p.m. from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Arrested: a 58-year-old woman accused of shoplifting between 2:30 and 3 p.m. in Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

31 Thursday

Vandalized between 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: a Houston man’s property at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Preston Road.

Taken between noon and 2:30 p.m.: city of Dallas property in the 6200 block of Northaven Road.

Pried open between 3 and 3:03 p.m.: rear windows to take property from a Columbia, Missouri, woman’s vehicle and a University Park woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Village.

Taken between 4 and 4:05 p.m.: cash from a vehicle parked at the Plaza at Preston Center.

Stolen by “unknown means” between 7 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.: a Farmer Branch man’s property in the 5100 block of Willow Lane.

1 Friday

Taken between 1:30 and 1:35 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 6700 block of Glendora Avenue.

Stolen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.: property from a home in the 4500 block of Crooked Lane.

Broken between 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.: a window to remove property from a Naperville, Illinois man’s vehicle at Market at Preston Forest.

2 Saturday

Between noon and 1 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from the To Be Continued consignment shop in Inwood Village.

3 Sunday

Between 1:17 and 1:20 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Sunglass Hut at NorthPark Center.