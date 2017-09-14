Police Reports: Aug. 4 – 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD CASE

Apparently a customer didn’t have the cold, hard cash to purchase their frozen treats at Paciugo Gelato in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. The Aug. 4 afternoon payment is being investigated as a forgery of financial instrument.

DALLAS

4 Monday

Broken between 3:45 and 4:20 a.m.: the glass door of Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Preston Royal Village.

Vandalized around 12:45 a.m.: property outside of a home in the 4300 block of Willow Grove Road.

Stolen between 5:30 and 8 a.m., a vehicle from the Summertree Animal and Bird Clinic parking lot on Inwood Road.

5 Tuesday

Minutes before midnight, a knife was pulled on a 38-year-old male at his home in the 4400 block of Bonham Street.

Stolen between 8:15 and 8:35 a.m.: lawn equipment from a home in the 7200 block of Meadow Road.

6 Wednesday

Robbed at gunpoint around 9 a.m.: the BBVA Compass Bank in in Preston Forest Village.

Burglarized around 1:10 a.m.: Canary clothing store on West Lovers Lane.

Between 10 and 10:30 p.m., a window was broken to take property from a vehicle outside of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio on LBJ Freeway.

7 Thursday

Lost sometime between 8:40 and 8:50 p.m.: property from a parking lot at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Taken around 7:30 p.m.: Cash and three credit cards from a Dallas woman’s purse while at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Missing: property left unattended at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Preston Road between 2 and 2:30 p.m., and again between 3:30 and 3:50 p.m.

Shoplifted around 2:30 p.m.: clothing from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Property was stolen between 7:30 and 11 p.m. from a home in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

Scrap metal was stolen overnight from Pick-n-Pull in the 8800 block of South Central Expressway.

8 Friday

Police were called out around 7:30 p.m. to the Tom Thumb in the 7100 block of Inwood Road on a disorderly conduct call because a person was calling numerous times a day using vulgar language.

Smashed between 6:05 and 7 a.m., a window of a vehicle parked outside of the Town North YMCA in the 4300 block of Northhaven Road to take property.

Property was stolen from a business located in Preston Forest Village between 8:31 and 8:54 p.m.

Between 8:31 and 8:54 p.m., a shoplifter took property from a CVS in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

9 Saturday

Burglarized overnight: a home in the 10400 block of Epping Lane.

Between 4:30 and 5 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Sephora at NorthPark Center.

10 Sunday

Taken sometime over the weekend before 3:14 p.m.: property from the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

11 Monday

Broken overnight: glass to gain entry and take property from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.