Police Reports: Aug. 7 – 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNHAPPY CAMPERS

Stolen between 1 and 1:10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Good Shepherd Episcopal School on Midway Road: a trailer loaded with camping supplies.

DALLAS

7 Monday

Forced open to take property between 11:55 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.: a Dallas man’s vehicle parked near Cooper Aerobics on Preston Road.

Burglarized between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m.: a Richardson man’s vehicle in a parking garage in the 6600 block of the LBJ service road.

A thief used pliers between 5:40 and 5:45 p.m. to remove merchandise from the AT&T store at Preston Royal Village.

Damaged between 9 p.m. and midnight: an Oklahoma City woman’s vehicle near Dunston’s Steak House on Lovers Lane.

8 Tuesday

Cut overnight before 8:30 a.m.: a mesh top to take property from a vehicle at a home in the 4600 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Arrested: a 30-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 3:55 and 4 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

9 Wednesday

Smashed before 1:15 p.m.: the rear glass door of home in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Taken: Miscellaneous property.

Between 3 and 3:10 p.m., a shoplifter took clothing without paying from Gucci at NorthPark Center.

10 Thursday

Stolen at 5:30 p.m.: a tailgate off a pickup truck in the parking lot at the Dallas Texas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Willow Lane.

11 Friday

Between 1:50 and 2 p.m., a shoplifter grabbed clothing and fled from Burberry at NorthPark Center.

12 Saturday

Cut before 11:30 a.m.: a lock to steal property at Extra Space Storage on Inwood Road.

13 Sunday

Cut at 12:11 a.m.: a lock at a construction site in the 9800 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Broken between 3:50 and 3:55 a.m.: glass to gain entry and take cash from Riviera Pools on Lovers Lane.