Police Reports: July 10 to 16



SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BREAK GLASS, TAKE STEAKS?

Burglarized before 5:40 a.m. July 15: Omaha Steaks in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

DALLAS

10 Monday

At 6:05 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

At 7:25 p.m. at or near Cooper Healthy Living on Preston Road, a Miami Beach, Florida, man’s property was taken and an Arlington, Texas, woman’s hair was pulled.

11 Tuesday

Stolen between 1:25 and 1:35 a.m.: property from the unlocked tool box on a pickup truck parked near a home in the 8700 block of Rexford Drive.

Taken before 7:30 a.m.: a lockbox and key to enter a vacant home in the 5700 block of Stanford Avenue and steal property.

Forced open between 4:30 and 7:07 a.m.: the patio door to enter, access the safe, and take cash from Mi Cocina at Preston Forest Village.

Damaged between 3:45 and 4 p.m.: a vehicle parked near apartments in the 4800 block of Lovers Lane.

12 Wednesday

Taken before 1 a.m.: cash from a 2002 Lexus MDX at a home in the 7100 block of Eudora Drive.

Stolen before 6:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Willow Lane: property belonging to S.J. Louis Construction of Texas Ltd. of Mansfield.

Burglarized between 9:30 and 10:40 a.m.: a home in the 5200 block of Northmoor Drive.

13 Thursday

Pried open before 7:11 a.m.: the rear sliding glass door to enter and take tools from a vacant home remodel site in the 9900 block of Hathaway Street.

Removed between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.: a window unit air conditioner to enter a home in the 5000 block of Stanford Avenue and take electronics.

14 Friday

Taken before 7:30 a.m.: property from a vehicle at a home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

Between 11:58 a.m. and 1:13 p.m., an employee didn’t ring up clothing that her accomplice took from Macy’s at NorthPark Center. Arrested: two women, ages 18 and 21.

Broken at 4:05 p.m.: a window to take cash from a University Park couple’s vehicle parked near the Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road.

Stolen at 11:14 p.m.: a vehicle parked near Red Beer & Wine in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane.

15 Saturday

Taken between 4:30 and 4:32 a.m.: property from a vehicle and a garage at a home in the 4800 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Taken between noon and 2 p.m.: cash from a vehicle parked near the Town North Family YMCA on Northaven Road.

16 Sunday

Arrested: an 18-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 1:46 and 2:05 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.