Police Reports: July 17 to 23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE SNATCHER IN TIME OUT

Taken before 1:30 a.m. July 18: an Austin woman’s purse at Time Out Tavern Sports Bar on West Lovers Lane.

DALLAS

17 Monday

Stolen between 4 and 4:20 p.m.: property from a vehicle parked near a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

19 Wednesday

Stolen before 12:30 p.m.: construction tools near Prosperity Bank on West Northwest Highway.

Arrested: a 21-year-old man accused of taking jewelry between 2:15 and 2:25 p.m. from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

Broken between 12:01 and 2:30 p.m.: a door to enter and take property from a vacant home in the 4200 block of West Northwest Highway.

21 Friday

Taken between 4:45 and 5:15 a.m.: property from near a home in the 5300 block of Ravine Drive.

22 Saturday

Burglarized before 8:27 a.m.: a home in the 4200 block of West Northwest Highway.

23 Sunday

Stolen before 10 a.m.: property from a vehicle at a home in the 7800 block of Midbury Drive.

Arrested: a 31-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at 2:25 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.