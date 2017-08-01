Police Reports July 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HOW DID SHE CALL POLICE?

Stolen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. July 28: a 52-year-old woman’s cell phone from an unlocked home in the 11700 block of Parwen Drive.

DALLAS

24 Monday

Arrested: a 56-year-old woman accused of concealing clothing and trying to sneaking out of Dillard’s at NorthPark Center without paying between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m.

25 Tuesday

Taken at midnight: property from the parking lot near Banfield Pet Hospital on Inwood Road.

Stolen between 2 and 3 p.m.: a vehicle from near Fishin’ World on Taos Road.

26 Wednesday

Broken into between noon and 1 p.m.: a TechScape Landscape Inc. trailer near a home in the 6500 block of Bandera Avenue.

Shoplifted between 8:50 and 8:54 p.m.: food from Carlo’s Bake Shop on Preston Road.

At 6:30 p.m., a robber demanded money and shot a 61-year-old man in the 5100 block of Harvest Hill Road.

28 Friday

Taken between 4:14 and 4:34 p.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a 7-Eleven on West Northwest Highway.

29 Saturday

Broken into between 11 and 11:30 a.m.: a vehicle parked near Sherwin Williams Paints on West Lovers Lane.

Stolen at 2:42 p.m.: an unlocked vehicle near a home in the 6400 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

Arrested: a 25-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center between 6:26 and 6:36 p.m.

30 Sunday

Pried open between 3:30 and 3:50 p.m.: a rear window to take the third-row seats from a McKinney woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Village.